SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Raised to $22.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on S. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $19.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.52. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,566.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,685.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,924.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,785 shares of company stock worth $5,854,733 over the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2,647.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

