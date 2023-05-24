Sherri R. Luther Sells 17,224 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $1,419,429.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,021 shares in the company, valued at $11,539,130.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

