Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $227.05 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $278.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.85 and a 200-day moving average of $233.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after buying an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,902,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after purchasing an additional 926,751 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,448,000 after buying an additional 735,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

