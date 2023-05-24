Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.74

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.74 and last traded at $52.18, with a volume of 147334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.51.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIMO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63.
Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. Its products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.
