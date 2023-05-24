Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.74

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.74 and last traded at $52.18, with a volume of 147334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIMO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

About Silicon Motion Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. Its products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

