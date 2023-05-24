Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 8,544 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 337,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.56.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 665,462 shares valued at $29,332,239. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $122.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $126.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

