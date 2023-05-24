SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Major Shareholder Sells $33,159.00 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) major shareholder Developments L.L.C. Ddk sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $33,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,621,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,524,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Developments L.L.C. Ddk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Developments L.L.C. Ddk sold 50,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $651,500.00.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

SKYT opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $472.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 4.54. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.80 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,135,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 590,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 71,344 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 789,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 145,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 57.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

