Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SOND. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Sonder in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Sonder Price Performance

SOND stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $107.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.97. Sonder has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sonder had a negative return on equity of 4,207.08% and a negative net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $134.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonder will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonder news, CEO Francis Davidson acquired 29,279 shares of Sonder stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $31,328.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,444,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,699.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Francis Davidson purchased 29,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $31,328.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,444,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,699.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dominique Bourgault purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 189,188 shares of company stock worth $117,718 over the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Sonder during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sonder in the first quarter worth about $149,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sonder in the first quarter worth about $4,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sonder in the first quarter worth about $5,353,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Sonder in the first quarter worth about $114,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonder Company Profile

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

Further Reading

