Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SRNE. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Dawson James downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Up 9.4 %
Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
