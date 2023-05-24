Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SRNE. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Dawson James downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Up 9.4 %

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

About Sorrento Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,669,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,179,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,664,000 after acquiring an additional 229,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,622,000. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.