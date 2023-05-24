SouthState Corp Acquires Shares of 305 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $213.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $218.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.23.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.