SouthState Corp Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after buying an additional 2,685,677 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7,548.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,066 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,090,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,237,000 after purchasing an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,882,000 after purchasing an additional 371,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $205.76 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $219.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,807 shares of company stock worth $76,555,705 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

