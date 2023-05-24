SouthState Corp Purchases 706 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

SouthState Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 420.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 232,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 55,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $42.26. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

