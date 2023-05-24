SouthState Corp Sells 624 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SouthState Corp lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.24.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

