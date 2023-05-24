Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Down 2.6%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.22. 6,213,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 24,251,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 31,014,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,863 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,900 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.