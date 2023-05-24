Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Director Mitchell I. Quain Buys 40,000 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Director Mitchell I. Quain bought 40,000 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,099.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Star Equity Stock Up 5.1 %

Star Equity stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $32.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRR. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Star Equity by 239.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Star Equity by 228.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Star Equity by 149.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.

