Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Director Mitchell I. Quain Buys 40,000 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Director Mitchell I. Quain bought 40,000 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,099.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Star Equity Stock Up 5.1 %
Star Equity stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.51.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $32.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Equity
Star Equity Company Profile
Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Star Equity (STRR)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.