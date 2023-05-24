Stephen M. Smith Buys 17,498 Shares of Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) Stock

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen M. Smith purchased 17,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $26,247.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,498 shares in the company, valued at $26,247. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Movella Stock Performance

NASDAQ MVLA opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Movella Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $12.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Movella Holdings Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MVLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Movella from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Movella in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVLA. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Movella during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Movella in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movella in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movella in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Intel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Movella in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Movella Company Profile

