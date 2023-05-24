Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $33.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $25.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 7.23%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Schneider National by 3.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 71,701 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Schneider National by 20.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter worth $3,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

