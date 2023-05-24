StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded on January 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

