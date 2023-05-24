StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFFN opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 64.94% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

Featured Stories

