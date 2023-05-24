StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NATI. Robert W. Baird cut National Instruments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna cut National Instruments from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.57.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $57.84 on Friday. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at National Instruments

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 92.56%.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 193,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,340,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $2,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.