StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Onconova Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ONTX opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.78. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,122.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

