StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Stock Down 3.4 %
SPCB stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.
About SuperCom
SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, Internet of Things (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.
