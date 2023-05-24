StockNews.com Downgrades Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) to Hold

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Hibbett Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $46.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.54. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $590.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Hibbett

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $498,861.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $145,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hibbett

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Further Reading

