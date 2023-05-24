StockNews.com Downgrades Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Sell

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCRB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $645.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.64. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.13). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,509.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,977.08%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $36,527.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,696 shares in the company, valued at $309,822.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 20.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.