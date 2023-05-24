Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $34.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on May 24th, 2023

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUMGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.09.

SUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

NYSE SUM opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $34.40.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Materials

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.