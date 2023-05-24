Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $34.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.09.

SUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

NYSE SUM opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $34.40.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Featured Articles

