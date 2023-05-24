Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price Down 3%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 62,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 151,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SGHC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
