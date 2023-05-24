SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,211,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,200,000 after acquiring an additional 192,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,467,000 after purchasing an additional 39,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,053,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:AVB opened at $175.14 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)
- The Market Has Taken To GE’s Transformation, Should You?
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.