SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS stock opened at $103.47 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

