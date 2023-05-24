SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,103 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,006,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,190,000 after acquiring an additional 61,812 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 60,630.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,344,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,336 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,747,000 after acquiring an additional 56,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after acquiring an additional 73,261 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.