SVB Wealth LLC Has $974,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.07.

American International Group Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE AIG opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

