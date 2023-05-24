SVB Wealth LLC Sells 4,890 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 2,409.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DraftKings from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $3,751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,309,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,784,717.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $3,751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,309,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,784,717.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,583,738 shares of company stock worth $54,705,196 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

