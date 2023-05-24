SVB Wealth LLC Sells 69 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.25.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $460.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.74. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $478.39.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.