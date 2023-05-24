S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

S&W Seed Price Performance

Shares of SANW stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Featured Stories

