Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Raised to $35.00 at Northland Securities

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SYM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Symbotic from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Symbotic from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Stock Up 0.0 %

SYM opened at $31.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $65,561.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,414.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $65,561.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,414.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $197,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,747 shares of company stock worth $635,409. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at $431,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth about $805,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.