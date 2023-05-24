Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Raised to $36.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SYM. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Symbotic from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Symbotic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Symbotic Price Performance

SYM opened at $31.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -88.94 and a beta of 1.31. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.61) EPS. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rollin L. Ford acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rollin L. Ford acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $210,429.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,526,150.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,747 shares of company stock worth $635,409. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Stories

