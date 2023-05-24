Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global raised Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tapestry by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 182,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 79,498 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 23.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $17,303,000 after acquiring an additional 116,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

