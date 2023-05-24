TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 224,667 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.18% of TC Energy worth $73,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TRP shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

