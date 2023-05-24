TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Equities researchers at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TVTX. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.85.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 130.98% and a negative return on equity of 236.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

