TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,048 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.64% of TE Connectivity worth $233,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $1,277,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,487,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 159,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

