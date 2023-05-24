Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives $46.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

TX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Itau BBA Securities cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ternium in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ternium by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter worth $201,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Ternium by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 6,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.00. Ternium has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ternium will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

