Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $141.02 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $169.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,027,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,798,000 after buying an additional 305,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,353,000 after buying an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,468,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

