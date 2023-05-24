Textron (NYSE:TXT) Downgraded by Vertical Research

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TXT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.
Textron Price Performance
NYSE:TXT opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. Textron has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Textron by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Textron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Textron by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Textron Company Profile
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.
