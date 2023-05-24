The Allstate Co. (ALL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.89 on July 3rd

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Allstate has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Allstate has a payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allstate to earn $13.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $116.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Allstate has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allstate will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

