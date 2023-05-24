The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $221.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $29,740,200,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $202.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.99 and a 200-day moving average of $199.39. The company has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

