The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 13,008.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $130,646,000 after buying an additional 681,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Boeing by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 966,019 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $116,968,000 after buying an additional 417,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $202.60 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.99 and a 200-day moving average of $199.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

