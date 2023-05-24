The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,571 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TJX opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.43.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

