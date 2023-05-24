Thermon Group (THR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th.

Thermon Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:THR opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 873,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 412,260 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Thermon Group by 340.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 280,942 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Thermon Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,062,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,200,000 after purchasing an additional 121,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Thermon Group by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Thermon Group

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.