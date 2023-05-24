Thermon Group (THR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of THR opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $749.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermon Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 245.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Thermon Group

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.