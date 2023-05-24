Thomas Cortese Sells 13,650 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $99,235.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,431.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.92. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 102,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTON. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

