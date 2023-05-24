Thomas J. Seifert Sells 16,900 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $969,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at $15,095,036.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Shares of NET opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Cloudflare
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 547,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,517,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.