Thomas J. Seifert Sells 16,900 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $969,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at $15,095,036.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 547,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,517,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

