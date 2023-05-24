Thomas L. Ryan Sells 62,417 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Service Co. International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average of $69.21.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

